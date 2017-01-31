Czech Top Diplomat Believes Foreign State Behind Ministry E-Mail Hack

Hackers have breached dozens of e-mail accounts at the Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic in an attack that was similar to the 2016 hacking of the U.S. Democratic Party during the U.S. presidential campaign, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek has said.

"Our best experts told me that the attack was so very sophisticated that it is believed to have been conducted by a foreign country," Zaoralek said. "It looked similar to the attack conducted against the Internet system of the U.S. Democratic Party."

Zaoralek also said that no confidential material from the ministry was compromised in the attacks and assured journalists that the ministry’s online system was currently secure.

U.S. officials accused Russia last year of meddling in the November 8 U.S. election by leaking the e-mails of top Democratic Party officials.

In October, Czech authorities arrested a Russian man wanted in the United States for allegedly hacking into U.S. computer systems.

Based on reporting by CTK and Reuters