Grenade Explosion Kills Child At Computer Club In Daghestan

Russia's Investigative Committee says an accidental grenade explosion killed a child in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan.

The grenade exploded on April 24 at a computer club in the village of Aghvali some 100 kilometers west of Daghestan's capital, Makhachkala, killing a 12-year-old boy.

According to Daghestani officials, ten other boys were hospitalized, three of whom are in a very serious condition.

The village is located in Daghestan's western Tsumada district, which borders Chechnya.

Daghestan's Deputy Prime Minister Ramazan Dzhafarov said the grenade was brought to the computer club after school hours by a 20-year-old man who claimed he found the explosive in the street.

Dzhafarov said the man who brought the grenade into the computer club was thought to be the son of the owner of the building.

Daghestan has become the epicenter of violence for militants seeking to establish an Islamic state in Russia's North Caucasus in recent years.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, and AFP

