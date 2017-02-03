Accessibility links

logo-print
Search
The Power Vertical

The Daily Vertical: There's Only One Reason Why There's War In The Donbas

  • Brian Whitmore
The Daily Vertical: There's Only One Reason Why There's War In The Donbas
please wait
0:02:04
0:00:00 /0:02:04
Direct link

See comments

The views expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect the views of RFE/RL.

The Daily Vertical is a video primer for Russia-watchers that appears Monday through Friday. Viewers can suggest topics via Twitter @PowerVertical or on the Power Vertical Facebook page.

A transcript of today's Daily Vertical can be found here.

About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or

Subscribe

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG