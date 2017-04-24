The Daily Vertical: The Tao Of Peskov (Transcript)

Aleksei Navalny probably made a video comparing himself to Adolf Hitler.

Of course he did! Who else would?

And there are no restrictions on NGOs in Russia and no repression against the Crimean Tatars.

Except of course when there is.

And there are no credible reports about gay men being persecuted in Chechnya.

Well, other than those chilling reports in Novaya Gazeta that have been corroborated by human rights organizations.

Welcome to the world of Dmitry Peskov -- and this is just a sampling from the past few days.

Sometimes you have to wonder if the Kremlin spokesman dabbles in quantum mechanics in his spare time, because every day he seems to discover a new alternative universe.

Black is white. Day is night. Peace is war. And ignorance is strength.

Now of course pointing out that Peskov has a tendency to, you know, make stuff up, is nothing new.

That's his job. The Kremlin spokesman -- at least this Kremlin's spokesman -- has no choice but to lie for a living.

But Peskov's statements are increasingly taking on a cartoonish character.

He's not just saying things that are blatantly untrue, he's making daily comments that are patently absurd.

He's saying things that nobody but the most credulous, naive, or delusional could possibly take seriously.

Which causes one to wonder if this is a regime that has completely lost touch with reality.

Or if it's one that truly believes that is can create its own reality.

