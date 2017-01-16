Deadly Turkish Plane Crash In Kyrgyzstan

At least 16 people were reported killed in the crash of a Turkish Airlines cargo plane near the airport in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

Kyrgyz officials said the Boeing 747 cargo plane went down several kilometers away from Manas International Airport early on January 16.

The Manas airport's press service said the plane was flying into Bishkek and crashed into a populated area, setting at least two houses on fire.

Efforts are under way to extinguish the fires caused by the crash.

Airport officials said there were an unknown number of crew aboard the plane but no passengers.

Kyrgyz First Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziev and Emergencies Minister Kubatbek Boronov are at the crash scene.

Officials said Manas airport is operating normally.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS