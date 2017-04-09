Church Bombing In Egypt Kills 25

Twenty-five people have been killed and 50 injured in a bomb explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta, Egypt's state television reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the April 9 blast.

The explosion took place while worshipers were attending a service marking Palm Sunday, state media reported.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians.

Security forces have cordoned off the church in Tanta north of Cairo, the Interior Ministry said.

A search for further explosives was under way at the site, the ministry added.

Christians make up around 10 percent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.

A bombing at Cairo's largest Coptic cathedral killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 in December.

Pope Francis, who is due to visit Egypt later this month, condemned the deadly attack while expressing his "deepest condolences" to all Egyptians and to the head of the Coptic Church.

The pontiff said he was praying for the dead and wounded in the attack.

He asked God "to convert the hearts of those who spread terror, violence, and death, and also the hearts of those who make, and traffic in, weapons."

Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, head of Egypt's Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam's highest seat of learning, condemned the attack, calling it a "despicable terrorist bombing that targeted the lives of innocents."

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and CNN