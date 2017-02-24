Erdogan's March Moscow Visit To Include S-400 Talks

The Kremlin has confirmed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Moscow in March for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other bilateral meetings.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on February 24 that Erdogan will be in Moscow on March 9-10.

Earlier, Russian and Turkish media reported that the talks would include a meeting of the high-level bilateral cooperation council that will include negotiations on the possible purchase by Turkey of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

Talks are also expected to include further progress on improving relations, the conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and the global fight against terrorism.

Russia and Turkey have supported opposing sides in the Syrian war, but their ties have improved substantially after being badly strained when Turkish jets shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border in November 2015.

They are now jointly supporting negotiations to end the war and have begun coordinating operations in some cases.

Based on reporting by TASS and TRT TV