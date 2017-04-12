EU's Mogherini To Make First Visit To Russia

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini will make her first official visit to Russia on April 24.



Mogherini's office made the announcement on April 12, amid increased tensions between Moscow and the 28-member bloc over Russia's actions in Ukraine and Syria, among other things.

Mogherini will meet Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to "discuss the most pressing foreign policy issues, in particular the conflict in Syria," the statement said.

They will also discuss the situation in Libya, the Middle East peace process, Iran, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and EU-Russia ties.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Moscow on April 12 for talks focusing on Syria, where Russia strongly supports President Bashar al-Assad.

Mogherini took office in 2014 with a reputation of being sympathetic to Russia when she was Italian foreign minister.

Mogherini will visit China on April 19 to chair the EU-China Strategic Dialogue with top Chinese foreign policy official Yang Jiechi in preparation for an EU-China summit later in Brussels, the statement said.

With reporting by AFP and Interfax