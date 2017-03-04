Poland Refuses To Support Tusk For Second European Presidential Term

The right-leaning Polish government has said it will not support former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in his effort to secure a second term as president of the European Council.



The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said on March 4 that Tusk "breaks the elementary rules of the European Union" and so the party cannot support him "under any circumstances."



Kaczynski added that he considered Tusk "morally responsible" for the death of his brother, former President Lech Kaczynski, who died in a 2010 plane crash in Russia during Tusk's tenure as prime minister.



Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said later on March 4 that his government had proposed the candidacy of Polish European Parliament Deputy Jacek Saryusz-Wolski to replace Tusk.



EU leaders choose the European Council president by majority vote, so Poland’s lack of support does not necessarily derail his candidacy.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP