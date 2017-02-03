EU Summit To Focus On Cutting Off Libyan Migrant Route Into Europe

EU leaders are meeting in Malta on February 3 to look into ways to reduce the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean and show unity in the face of the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

The first point on the agenda at the meeting in Malta will be a discussion on migrants entering Europe through the Mediterranean.

Leaders are expected to take measures to strengthen Libya's ability to stop migrants on its territorial waters and create better conditions at refugee camps in the country.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and his Libyan counterpart, Fayez al-Sarraj, signed an agreement aimed at curbing illegal migration across the Mediterranean late on February 2 in Rome.

Most of the 181,000 people who came via Libya in 2016 were illegal economic migrants, unlike the asylum seekers arriving in Greece from Syria, the EU says.

During the summit, 27 heads of state and government will hold talks focusing on the bloc's future after the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union -- known as "Brexit." British Prime Minister Theresa May will not be present.

However, May planned to brief EU leaders on her meeting last week with U.S. President Donald Trump, who British officials said gave her a "guarantee that he was 100 percent supportive of NATO."

Trump has questioned the alliance's effectiveness.

On January 31, European Council President Donald Tusk urged unity in dealing with challenges he said are "more dangerous than ever before" in the history of the bloc and said "worrying declarations" by Trump were part of a welter of external threats.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP