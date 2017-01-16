Former Serbian Foreign Minister Jeremic To Seek Serbian Presidency

Former Serbian Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic has announced that he will run for president in the election scheduled for later this year.

Jeremic made the announcement on January 15 in Belgrade.

The date of the election has not yet been set.

President Tomislav Nikolic has suggested he would run for a second term but has not yet made a formal announcement.

Jeremic, 41, was Serbian foreign minister from 2007-12 and president of the UN General Assembly in 2012-13.

He was also a candidate to replace UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

The upcoming presidential vote will be viewed as a contest between closer ties for Russia or support for Serbia's move toward the West, namely Belgrade's efforts pursuing EU membership.

