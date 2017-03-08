Explosion, Gunfire Heard In Attack On Kabul Military Hospital

An explosion rocked central Kabul as gunmen attacked a large military hospital early on March 8, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

Ministry spokesman General Dawlat Waziri said an unknown number of gunmen entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital after an explosion and gunfire.

The 400-bed military hospital is located near two civilian hospitals in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the capital, home to several heavily guarded embassies.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said there was an attack underway in the neighborhood, without providing further details.

It was not immediately clear how many people might have been killed or wounded.

Lotfullah Najafizada, the news chief of Afghanistan's biggest TV station, Tolo, wrote on Twitter that the explosion had taken place in Kabul's largest military hospital.

Gunfire was ongoing, he said, and the army had cordoned off the area.

A hospital staff member wrote on Facebook: "Attackers are inside the hospital. Pray for us."

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and Reuters

