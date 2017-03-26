Five Dead After Ukrainian Military Copter Crash

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said a military helicopter has crashed in the eastern Donbas region, killing 5 people aboard.

The ministry said the crash happened March 26 near Kramatorsk, the headquarters of the military operation against Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

Two crew members and three passengers died when the Mi-2 copter crashed after apparently flying into some power lines, the ministry said.

Ukrainian government forces have battled separatists in the east for nearly three years, in a war that has killed more than 9,900 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service