Five Russian Athletes, Including Two Olympic Medalists, Banned For Doping

Five Russian athletes were suspended for two years each after admitting that they used the banned steroid turinabol, the All-Russian Athletics Federation said on April 19.

The suspensions affect two silver medal winners from the 2012 Olympics in London - shot putter Yevgenia Kolodko and relay runner Antonina Krivoshapka.

Both previously had to give up those medals after a doping decision by the International Olympic Committee. Now they are expected to be stripped of medals from other championships in 2012 and 2013.

The suspensions also affect hammer thrower Anna Bulgakova, discus thrower Vera Ganeyeva, and pole vaulter Dmitry Starodubtsev.

Many of Russia's top athletes have faced accusations of doping since 2015, with more than a dozen having to give up medals they won in events dating back to 2012.

Russia's track and field team remains banned by athletics' world governing body, though a handful of Russian athletes will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag at this year's world championships in London.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

