Flash Flooding Kills 30 In Iran

Iranian state TV says heavy rains in a northwest region have triggered flash flooding that killed at least 30 people.

Rescue teams were searching districts in the East Azerbaijan Province April 15 looking for at least seven other people still missing.

An emergency services director, Khalil Saei, was quoted as saying that police and army forces had also been deployed to help in the recovery efforts.

Torrential rains began lashing the province on April 14.

State TV showed images of rivers bursting their banks, flooded houses, and cars being swept away by surging waters.

