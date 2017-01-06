At Least Five Dead In Shooting At Florida Airport

A gunman killed five people at an airport in Florida on January 6 before being apprehended by authorities, officials said.

The Broward County Sheriff's office said on its Twitter feed that five people were confirmed dead as a result of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and that eight others were wounded and taken to an area hospital.

The shooter opened fire in a baggage claim area, the airport said in a tweet.

There was no immediate information about a possible motive. A spokesperson for the airport could not immediately be reached for comment.

In an interview with CNN, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief described the gunman as a "lone shooter" and said that "we have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else."

"He is in custody, and we are currently investigating," Sharief said.

She added that authorities "have an active crime scene investigation involving Terminal 2" of the airport.

Cable news networks reported that security officials were gathering passengers into several areas at the airport, including on the tarmac, as a safety precaution.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said he was on his way to the airport to be briefed by officials on the shooting, AFP reported.

Fort Lauderdale is a popular destination and travel hub for tourists vacationing in southern Florida.

Ari Fleischer, a former White House spokesman under President George W. Bush, tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and that "everyone is running."

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP, CNN, and MSNBC