Florida Airport-Shooting Suspect To Appear In Court

The man suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Florida airport is expected to make his first appearance in court on January 9.

Esteban Santiago, 26, is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim on January 6.

The federal court hearing in Fort Lauderdale comes two days after Santiago was charged with firearms offenses and carrying out an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death, which carries a maximum punishment of execution.

Santiago, an Iraq war veteran from Alaska, told agents he had planned the attack and bought a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale, according to court papers.

Investigators are probing whether mental illness played a role in the attack.

The FBI said terrorism had not been ruled out as a possible motive of the shooting.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters