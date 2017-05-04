Former Obama Security Adviser Will Not Testify In Russian Meddling Probe

Former President Barack Obama's national security adviser has declined to testify at a Senate hearing on May 8 on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Susan Rice's lawyer notified leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee of her decision on May 3. Two other former Obamaofficials are scheduled to testify -- former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former national intelligence Director James Clapper.

Rice became a central part of the committee's investigation when President Donald Trump said she may have committed a crime when she asked intelligence analysts to disclose the name of a Trump associate mentioned in an intelligence report.

Rice has said she did nothing improper. But though she was a top Obama official involved in last year's investigation of Russian meddling by U.S. intelligence agencies, Democrats on the committee declined to join Republicans in inviting Rice to testify.

Rice's attorney, Kathryn Ruemmler, said Rice is supportive of the committee's investigation, but it is rare for Congress to ask for testimony from a former president's national security adviser.

Based on reporting by AP and CNN

