Louvre Attacker’s Condition Improves, Put Under Formal Detention

The Paris prosecutor's office says the machete-wielding man who was shot by a French soldier outside the Louvre museum has recovered enough for him to be put under formal detention.



"His life is no longer in danger," an official at the prosecutor's office said.



The 29-year-old Egyptian, identified as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, was shot several times on February 3 after he attacked soldiers with a pair of machetes, officials said.



French President Francois Hollande described it as a terrorist attack.



The Louvre, which went into lockdown after the incident, reopened on February 4.

