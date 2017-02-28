French Policeman Accidently Fires Gun At Hollande Speech; Two Injured

A French police sharpshooter accidentally fired his gun, wounding two people, as President Francois Hollande delivered a speech on February 28.

The incident in the southwestern French town of Villognon occurred as Hollande spoke at the opening of a new high-speed train line.

Stationed on a roof some 100 meters from a tent where the president was giving his speech, the sharpshooter accidently fired his weapon while changing position, Reuters cited an unidentified source as saying.

Pierre N'Gahane, the top police official in the region, said the bullet struck two people in their legs but that their wounds were not life-threatening.

"The bullet grazed one person's calf and then lodged in another person's leg," AFP cited an unidentified source as saying.

A sound resembling a gunshot can be heard on video footage of Hollande's speech.

"I hope there is nothing serious," the French president said, adding, "I don't think so."

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP

