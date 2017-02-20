France, Germany Decry Russia's Recognition Of Ukrainian Separatist Documents

France and Germany have criticized Moscow's recognition of documents issued by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, saying the move undermines the peace process in the region.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a February 20 statement that it "regrets" the order signed two days earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin authorizing the recognition of documents issued by separatists who control areas in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The ministry said France wants Russia to use its influence over the separatists to guarantee the terms of the peace deal signed to bring an end to the conflict, which has killed more than 9,750 since April 2014.

"It is the only way of ensuring a lasting solution to the crisis in east Ukraine," it said.

Meanwhile, Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on February 20 that Russia's recognition of the documents "undermines the unity of Ukraine."

Merkel and French President Francois Hollande brokered the February 2015 peace accord alongside Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on February 19 called Putin's order "alarming and incompatible with the agreed-on goals of the Minsk peace process."

