French Court To Hear Extradition Case Of Former Kosovar Prime Minister

A French court is expected to hold a hearing on February 9 on Serbia’s request to extradite former Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj.

The appeals court in the city of Colmar released Haradinaj from custody on January 12, saying he can remain under judicial supervision on bail while the case is being considered.

Haradinaj, 48, was detained on January 4 and is wanted in Serbia on suspicion of committing war crimes, including kidnappings and torture, when he was a guerrilla fighter during Kosovo’s 1998-99 independence war.

He has been tried twice and acquitted of war crimes at the International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague. He was elected prime minister of Kosovo in 2004 but resigned after 100 days in order to face trial in The Hague.

Kosovar Prime Minister Isa Mustafa said on January 11 that Serbia’s warrants for Haradinaj were "completely illegal and unjust" and are "damaging the European [integration] process in the region."

