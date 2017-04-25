French Presidential Front-Runner Reportedly Hit By Russia-Linked Hackers

The campaign of French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron told media late on April 24 that it was targeted by Russia-linked hackers.

The attempts to penetrate the Macron campaign date back to December, the campaign's digital chief, Mounir Mahjoubi, told the Associated Press and The New York Times.

He confirmed a report by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro that listed 160 attempts at electronic espionage by a prolific hacking group it calls Pawn Storm, also known as Fancy Bear, which U.S. spy agencies have said is an arm of Russia's intelligence apparatus.

"It's serious, but nothing was compromised," Mahjoubi told AP. Trend Micro said the hackers set up a bogus website to harvest the passwords of Macron campaign staffers.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of state-sanctioned hacking.

The French election, the first round of which Macron won on April 23 with just over 24 percent of the vote, has been closely watched for signs of digital interference after such meddling surfaced during the U.S. presidential election last November.

Macron faces a runoff election in two weeks against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who advocates friendlier ties with Russia.

