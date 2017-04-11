G7 Ministers Seek Broad Support To Isolate Syria's Assad

Foreign Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrial countries were consulting with Middle East allies on April 11 in a bid to isolate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad just hours before U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to fly to Moscow -- the top supporter of Assad’s government.

The G7 ministers, meeting for two days in the northwestern Italian city of Lucca, were being joined on April 11 by foreign ministers from five countries in the region that oppose Assad’s rule -- Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Qatar.

The G7 consists of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, Italy, France, and Canada.

There is pressure on Russia to break its ties with Assad amid allegations that he launched a nerve gas attack last week on a rebel-held town.

Britain and Canada have both said that sanctions could be tightened against Russia if the Kremlin continues to support Assad’s government.

Ahead of the meeting in Lucca, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on April 10 that G7 foreign ministers will discuss the possibility of imposing further sanctions on Syrian and Russian military figures.

But G7 members have different opinions about how much pressure to put on Russia over its support of Assad.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says Russia and Iran must be involved in the peace process, and Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Masato Ohtaka says Russia "can play a key role."

The G7 ministers said on April 10 that they want to send a "clear and coordinated message" to Moscow through Tillerson, who is due to travel to Moscow after the G7 meeting.

Tillerson is scheduled to meet in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Diplomatic pressure on Russia has been growing since April 4 when an alleged chemical air strike by Russian-backed Syrian forces killed more than 80 people in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib Province.

Moscow and Damascus claim that the deadly gas was released when strikes by government forces hit a rebel weapons depot, an assertion the United States and others reject.

The United States on April 7 fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base that Washington says was the launch site for the attack.

That has drawn condemnation from Russia and Iran, which have given Assad crucial diplomatic and military support throughout Syria’s six-year-long war.

Meanwhile, the United States has warned that it could take further military action against Syrian forces if the government continues to use chemical weapons or barrel bombs.

"The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on April 10.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said on April 10 that the U.S. missile strikes destroyed or damaged about 20 percent of Syria’s operational aircraft.

Separately, British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on April 10 that she and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone conversation that they would to try to persuade Russia to break ties with Syria's Assad.

A spokeswoman for May said the two leaders expressed hope that progress towards a "solution which will deliver a lasting political settlement" in Syria could come this week when Tillerson visits Moscow.

"A window of opportunity now exists in which to persuade Russia that its alliance with Assad is no longer in its strategic interest," May's spokeswoman said.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa