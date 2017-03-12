Georgia’s Breakaway Region Of Abkhazia Holds Parliamentary Elections

Voters in Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia are going to the polls on March 12 to elect a new parliament, the 35-seat People’s Assembly.

Election officials say that 137 candidates from four political parties -- the Forum of National Unity of Abkhazia of de facto President Raul Khajimba, and the opposition parties Aynar, Amtsakhara, and the National Front for Justice and Developmentb -- are taking part in the elections.

Local media reported that 27 members of the outgoing parliament are seeking reelection.

Abkhazia's uses a presidential political system. The parliament's key duties include adopting laws, approving the annual budget, and endorsing the candidates proposed by the president for the post of prosecutor-general and National Bank chairperson.

The Black Sea region has a population of slightly under 250,000, and is struggling with economic stagnation and infrastructure decay compounded by lack of investment, high unemployment, rising crime and drug addiction.

Russia recognized Abkhazia and another separatist region South Ossetia as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. It has kept thousands of troops in the regions, deployments that NATO says violate the EU-brokered deal that ended the fighting.

The United States and all but a handful of countries consider Abkhazia and South Ossetia to be parts of Georgia and do not recognize the results of elections held in the two regions.

Based on reporting by ria.ru and TASS