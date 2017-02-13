Georgian Patriarch Has Surgery In Germany; Subordinate Detained

The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Ilia II, is undergoing gall-bladder surgery in Germany, church officials have said.

Meanwhile, speculation swirled about the reason for the detention of the head of the Georgian Patriarchate's Property Management Service, Giorgi Mamaladze.

The chief of Georgia's Special Service for State Guards, Anzor Chubinidze, said in Berlin on February 13 that Mamaladze was detained at Tbilisi International Airport on February 10 while trying to travel to Germany.

Chubinidze said the chief of Ilia's security service, Ioseb Okhanashvili, was summoned to Georgia from Germany on February 11 for questioning by the investigators from the Prosecutor-General's Office. He said Okhanashvili had returned to Berlin.

Chubinidze did not reveal the reason for Mamadze's detention or Okhanishvili's questioning. He said the patriarch's security had been beefed up but that "there was no real reason for that."

Ilia has been at a Berlin clinic since February 2. Church officials speaking in Berlin on February 13 did not describe the exact nature of the surgery.