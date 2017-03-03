Hundreds In Georgia Protest Court Ruling On Popular TV Station

TBILISI -- Hundreds of people rallied in the Georgian capital for a second day to protest a court ruling handing a popular independent television station to an owner with alleged ties to the government.

The Supreme Court ruled late on March 2 that Rustavi-2, a popular station known for reports that are critical of the government, should be returned to former co-owner Kibar Khalvashi.

The ruling angered government opponents in Georgia and caused concern in the West about freedom of the media in the former Soviet republic.

Protesters first rallied outside the court on March 2 and then moved to Rustavi-2's headquarters, where many continued their rally on March 3. At least one tent was set up outside the station, and some protesters spent the night.

Demonstrators say the court's decision was made to help the authorities silence criticism.

WATCH: Rally For Pro-Opposition Georgian TV Station

Khalvashi contends that the Georgian authorities under former President Mikhail Saakashvili forced him to sell the station at too cheap a price.

Opposition politicians charge billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded the Georgian Dream coalition and served as prime minister for a year, was behind the court's ruling.

Georgian Dream defeated Saakashvili's party in an election in 2012 and strengthened its hold on power in another ballot in October 2016.

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi said the court ruling "could effectively limit the access of opposition voices to Georgian broadcast media."

"We urge the Georgian government to take steps to ensure that the media environment remains free, open, and pluralistic," the embassy's March 2 statement said.

"Disappointing move & huge blow to media pluralism in #Georgia," Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) media freedom representative Dunja Mijatovic said on Twitter.

With reporting by civil.ge and apsny.ge