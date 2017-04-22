Georgians Reportedly Detained For Theft In Burma

Two Georgian citizens have been arrested in Burma on suspicion of trying to smuggle $90,000 in stolen cash out of the country.

An April 22 statement on the Facebook page of the police department in Yangon, the largest city in Burma (also known as Myanmar), said the two men were detained at the Yangon airport with the cash "in their underwear."

Authorities suspect the money was stolen from a currency exchange office on April 21.

The statement identified the suspects as Janjgava Revas, 64, and Narmania Makhaz, 51, adding that they were in the country on tourist visas.

The men reportedly convinced the clerk at the exchange office to hand over the money before they handed in the money they claimed they wanted to exchange.

Based on reporting by AFP