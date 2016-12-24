German Police Release Mall-Plot Suspects Citing No Evidence

Two brothers arrested on December 23 on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack in Germany have been released for lack of evidence.



Police in the city of Essen said on December 24 that the two men, aged 28 and 31 and originally from Kosovo, were released because the allegations could not be substantiated “despite careful investigation.”



Police originally made the arrests on the basis of a tip from intelligence services saying the brothers were plotting a terrorist attack against a mall in the nearby city of Oberhausen.



The arrests came just four days after 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck slammed into a Berlin Christmas market.





