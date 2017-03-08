Accessibility links

logo-print
Search
Iran

Pakistani Suspected Of Spying For Iran Goes On Trial in Berlin

Syed Mustufa H. from Pakistan covers his face as he attends the start of his trial in Berlin on March 8.

Syed Mustufa H. from Pakistan covers his face as he attends the start of his trial in Berlin on March 8.

A Pakistani man is due in a Berlin court to face charges that he was spying on Israeli and Jewish institutions for Iran.

The 31-year-old, identified as Syed Mustufa H., was arrested in July 2016.

He was charged in December with spying on organizations and individuals across Europe, including the German-Israel Society and its former director, Reinhold Robbe.

He is also alleged to have collected information on a professor at a university in Paris and others in Western European countries and passed information on to a contact with the Iranian intelligence agency.

Syed Mustufa H., who could not be identified further due to privacy reasons, faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Based on reporting by AP and JTA
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG