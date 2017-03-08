Pakistani Suspected Of Spying For Iran Goes On Trial in Berlin

A Pakistani man is due in a Berlin court to face charges that he was spying on Israeli and Jewish institutions for Iran.

The 31-year-old, identified as Syed Mustufa H., was arrested in July 2016.

He was charged in December with spying on organizations and individuals across Europe, including the German-Israel Society and its former director, Reinhold Robbe.

He is also alleged to have collected information on a professor at a university in Paris and others in Western European countries and passed information on to a contact with the Iranian intelligence agency.

Syed Mustufa H., who could not be identified further due to privacy reasons, faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Based on reporting by AP and JTA