Group Of 19 Nations Calls For Banning Russia From International Sports

An association of 19 national antidoping groups on January 10 called for a ban on Russia from all international sporting events until that country can show it has put credible systems in place to prevent further doping incidents.

After a summit in Dublin, National Anti-Doping Organizations members set out a series of recommended reforms that focused mainly on Russia.

While calling for the exclusion of Russian sports organizations from all international competition, the group suggested creating a standard process for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals until substantive progress in reform efforts is confirmed.

It also called for the canceling of all major international competitions planned in Russia and a moratorium on the awarding of new events in Russia.

The summit was held to discuss the fallout from Richard McLaren's report for the World Anti-Doping Agency, which last month exposed large-scale, state-sponsored doping and cover-ups in Russia.

More than 100 Russian athletes were banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics after the country failed to meet antidoping standards. The ban has continued this year.

Russian authorities have denied that the Russian state was involved in doping.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS

