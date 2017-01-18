U.S. Confirms 10 More Guantanamo Prisoners Sent To Oman

The United States on January 17 confirmed that 10 prisoners had been released from the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and transferred to Oman.

Oman's Foreign Ministry said on January 16 that it had accepted the prisoners at U.S. President Barrack Obama's request and that they had already arrived in the sultanate on the Arabian Peninsula. It did not name them.

"In consideration of their humanitarian situation, 10 persons have been released from detention and arrived in the sultanate today for a temporary residence," Oman said.

Released Guantanamo prisoners often undergo a reeducation program upon transfer from the military prison.

Two of the men are from Afghanistan, while the others were from Yemen, U.S. authorities said. The Pentagon did not release the prisoners directly to Yemen because of the ongoing civil war in that country.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest acknowledged on January 17 for the first time that Obama's goal to close the prison during his administration would not be met before he left office on January 20.

The release of the 10 prisoners leaves 45 at the prison, U.S. authorities said.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa