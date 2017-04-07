Clinton Calls For Action To Stop Russian Meddling In U.S. Elections

Hillary Clinton said she is "deeply concerned" about allegations of Russian interference in last year's U.S. presidential election and called for an independent investigation and action to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Speaking in New York at a summit on women's issues on April 6, the former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady said Russia intended to create "distrust and confusion" by hacking into and then leaking her party's internal e-mails to the media.

"I think what was done to us was an act of aggression, and it was carried out by a foreign power under the control of someone who has a deep desire to dominate Europe and send us into a tailspin," she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton said Congress should put aside party differences, set up an independent, nonpartisan commission to investigate, and take action to stop such Russian meddling. Otherwise, "they will be back," she said.

In a one-on-one conversation with author Nicholas Kristof, Clinton touched on a range of issues, including lessons learned in the election, the war in Syria, and her own future plans, which include writing a book on what happened during the election.

When asked about the first 100 days of Republican President Donald Trump's administration, Clinton said she didn't "take any pleasure in seeing the kind of chaotic functioning" seen at the White House.

She said she was perplexed by the Trump administration's "commitment to hurt so many people" by temporarily banning people from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States and by proposing to take away health insurance from millions of Americans.

Clinton said she doesn't expect to run for office again, but wants to help others running for office with the goal of helping her Democratic party regain control of Congress.

With reporting by AP

