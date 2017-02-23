Ukrainian Lawmaker From Poroshenko Bloc Reported Kidnapped In Odesa

A lawmaker from the political bloc supporting Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has gone missing and is presumed kidnapped, officials say.

Larysa Sarhan, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor-General's Office, said that Verhovna Rada Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko of the Poroshenko Bloc was abducted by unknown individuals on February 23 in the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

"All resources have been mobilized to locate Honcharenko," Sarhan said, confirming earlier media reports that Honcharenko had been abducted.

Poroshenko Bloc faction leader Ihor Hryniv told parliament that Honcharenko had been "kidnapped by unknown people in Odesa in broad daylight."

Honcharenko, 36, was last seen in Kyiv on February 22 as he was departing for Odesa.

With reporting by 112-Ukraina