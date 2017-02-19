Hundreds Protest In Belarus's Gomel Against 'Parasites' Tax

Hundreds of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian city of Gomel to protest a law against “social parasitism.”

The February 19 protest included people of all ages and passed without incident despite not having been approved in advance by the authorities.

On February 17, about 2,000 people protested in the capital, Minsk, many of them carrying placards attacking authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

About 60,000 people have signed a petition opposing the law, which requires people who were employed fewer than 183 days in a calendar year to pay a tax of about $200 to combat what Lukashenka calls “social parasitism.”

The law exempts registered job-seekers, homemakers, subsistence farmers, and those working in Russia. Officials say only about 10 percent of the 430,000 Belarusians affected by the law have paid the tax so far.

The deadline for compliance is February 20.

