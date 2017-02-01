Hundreds Of U.S. Diplomats Protest Trump Curbs On Muslim Visitors

The U.S. State Department has confirmed that around 900 American diplomats from around the world are protesting a temporary ban by President Donald Trump on refugees as well as visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

In the latest sign of rebellion against last week's executive order, officials said on January 31 that a dissent memorandum was submitted through a channel department employees can use to express opposition to official policies.

One day after Trump fired the acting attorney general for refusing the defend the order in court, White House spokesman Sean Spicer warned career diplomats that "this is about the safety of America," and they should either "get with the program or they can go."

The diplomats complained that the order will sour relations with Muslim countries, inflame anti-American sentiment, and hurt those who have legitimate reasons to visit the United Spates.

Moreover, they said the policy "runs counter to core American values of non-discrimination, fair play, and extending a warm welcome."

"We are better than this ban," they said.

Trump's order bans visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 90 days. All refugees are barred for 120 days, while Syrian refugees are blocked indefinitely.

