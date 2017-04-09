Tens Of Thousands Rally In Budapest In Support of Soros-Funded CEU

Tens of thousands of people have marched in Hungary’s capital to protest against new legislation that could force a university founded by U.S. billionaire George Soros to leave the country.



At the April 9 rally in Budapest, the demonstrators called on President Janos Ader to reject the bill and refer it to a constitutional review.



Parliament adopted the bill on April 4 that would require foreign universities in Hungary to have a campus and provide similar courses in their country of origin.



Many in Hungary and abroad believe the law is aimed at Budapest's Central European University (CEU), which the nationalist government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban sees as a bastion of the liberal opposition.



Under the law, the CEU could be forced to stop accepting students in 2018 and to close its doors in 2021.

