Russian Court Says Dadin's Case To Be Reviewed, Criminal Code To be Amended

The case of imprisoned Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin is to be reviewed and the article in the Criminal Code under which he was convicted is to be amended, the country's Constitutional Court has ruled.

The court made the decision on February 10 in a second session after adjourning its first hearing last month without announcing a ruling.



Dadin, 34, was convicted in December 2015 for participating in illegal demonstrations and is currently serving a 2 1/2-year sentence at a prison in the Altai Krai region in southwestern Siberia.

He was the first person convicted under a controversial Criminal Code article criminalizing participation in more than one unsanctioned protest in a 180-day period.

He filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, arguing that Article 212.1 of the Russian Criminal Code is unconstitutional because an individual cannot be criminally prosecuted for an offense he has already been found guilty of in administrative proceedings.

The court said in a statement that "lawmakers are supposed to introduce necessary changes in the article, while the verdict in Ildar Dadin's case is subject to review."

Dadin wrote an open letter last year saying that he and other prisoners had been beaten and tortured in prison.

