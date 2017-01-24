Russian Constitutional Court Hears Dadin's Challenge To Protest Law

Russia's Constitutional Court has begun hearing a complaint filed by imprisoned activist Ildar Dadin.

Dadin, whose claims of torture and abuse in prison have caused an outcry, was the first person convicted under a Russian law criminalizing participation in more than one unsanctioned protest in a 180-day period.

He says the law is unconstitutional, arguing that a person cannot be criminally prosecuted for an offense he has already been found guilty of in administrative proceedings.

The Constitutional Court began hearings on the issue on January 24.

In an unusual move, the Prosecutor-General's Office has supported Dadin’s stance, saying that "a repetition of violations of regulations of public gatherings cannot lead to their criminalization as it does not increase the level of the danger to society."

Russian media reports say that the Justice Ministry and the Interior Ministry disagree, however.

Dadin, 34, was convicted in December 2015 and is currently serving a 2 1/2-year sentence at a prison in the Altai Krai region in southwestern Siberia.

In 2016, he wrote an open letter saying that he and other prisoners had been beaten and tortured in the prison in the Karelia region where he was sent after his convicted.

