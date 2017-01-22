Dozens Killed In India Train Derailment

Dozens were killed and injured when a passenger train derailed early on January 22 in India's Andhra Pradesh state.

Officials said at least 32 people were killed and 50 injured and that the casualty toll could increase as recovery operations continue.

The train was travelling between Jagdalpur and Bhuvaneshawar when seven coaches were thrown off the tracks, some striking a cargo train that was on a parallel line.

India's rail system, the third-largest in the world, is notoriously accident prone.

In November, 146 people were killed in a derailment near Kanpur, the deadliest accident in at least five years.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

