Academic Arrested In Iran For 'Insulting Sanctities'

A university professor has been arrested in Iran for allegedly insulting religious sanctities, an official said.

Sadeghi Niaraki, a prosecutor in the northwestern city of Ghazvin, on March 2 told the Mizan news agency, affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, that the unnamed professor with the city’s Imam Khomeini International University had "insulted sanctities" during his classes.

Niaraki said the incident happened "a while ago."

He did not provide more details.

The same charge has been brought in the past against intellectuals, activists and religious minorities.

