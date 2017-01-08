Iran Accepts First Airbus Passenger Jet

Iran has accepted its first new Airbus passenger jet, and the A321 aircraft is expected to be delivered within a few days.

A spokesman for the European aviation firm said on January 8 that the "technical acceptance" has been completed, marking a key moment in Iran's opening up following the lifting of most international sanctions.

Iran has ordered some 200 commercial airliners, including 80 from U.S. producer Boeing, since the sanctions were eased in exchange for restrictions on Iran's controversial nuclear program.

The 189-seat Airbus was assembled in Hamburg, Germany, and will be formally handed over in a January 11 ceremony at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France.

Iranian officials said there will be another ceremony when the jet arrives in Iran later in the week.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP