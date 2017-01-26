Iranian Actress To Protest Trump Policies By Boycotting Oscar Awards
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, says she will protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies by refusing to attend the Academy Awards ceremonies next month.
Alidoosti said on Twitter on January 26 that Trump's reported plans for a temporary visa ban against Iranians was "racist."
The Salesman, which was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, was nominated for best foreign-language film.
The Oscar ceremonies are scheduled for February 26.
President Trump signed two executive orders on January 25 as part of sweeping anti-immigration measures that are expected in the coming days.
Media reports say further measures will include a temporary ban on refugees and the suspension of U.S. visas for citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, and other Muslim countries.
