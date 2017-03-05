Khamenei Warns Aliyev Of Israel’s 'Efforts' To Weaken Bilateral Ties

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned visiting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that Israel is working to weaken ties between the two countries.



"The evil Zionist regime is making efforts more than all enemies to weaken the brotherly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan," Khamenei said in a March 5 meeting with Aliyev.



He said the two countries should be "vigilant" in protecting their friendly ties against the alleged efforts.



Khamenei also praised Azerbaijan's stance regarding Iran's nuclear dossier.



"In political circles and communities, the Azeri government has always stood by Iran and these positive stances bring the two countries closer than ever to each other," Khamenei was quoted as saying by domestic media.



Iran had been in the past critical of Azerbaijan's strong ties with Israel, which sells weapons and defense equipment to Baku.



Tehran does not recognize the state of Israel.



Aliyev who arrived in Tehran on March 5, held a joint press conference earlier in the day with his Iranian counterpart President Hassan Rohani.

With reporting by IRNA, Mehr and PressTV