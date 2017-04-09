Iran Reaffirms Support For Assad, Condemns U.S. Strike

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has called Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to express his support in the wake of a U.S. missile strike, Iranian and Syrian media reported.

"The nation of Iran will remain alongside the Syrian nation in fighting terrorism and safeguarding Syria's territorial integrity," Rohani said in the call on April 9, according to a statement on the presidency website.

The United States launched a cruise-missile attack against a Syrian airbase in response to a deadly chemical-weapons attack in a Syrian town.

Rohani called the U.S. strike a "blatant violation" of Syrian sovereignty while dismissing reports that Assad's regime was behind the deadly gas attack as "baseless."

Western countries have blamed the Syrian government for the April 4 attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun that left 86 dead, including 31 children.

Iran and Russia have been the key backers of Assad, providing him with military and financial support.

They refer to all Syrian opposition groups as "terrorists."

"Greater coordination between Iran, Syria, and Russia can be very effective in the fight against terrorism," Rohani said.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and IRNA