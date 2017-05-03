At Least 21 Killed In Iranian Mine Blast

Iranian state media report that at least 21 people have been killed as a result of an underground coal-mine explosion in northern Iran.

The IRNA state news agency reported that more than 50 miners had been trapped underground after the May 3 explosion at the Zemestanyurt coal mine in Iran's Golestan Province.

IRNA said more than a dozen injured people were also transferred to a nearby hospital after the blast.

The explosion occurred at about 12:45 p.m. local time.

Authorities were continuing a rescue operation at the mine late on May 3 in an attempt to try to reach any survivors.

