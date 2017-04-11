EU Prolongs Sanctions On Iran Over Rights Violations

The European Union says it has prolonged sanctions against Iran over its human rights record for another year.

The European Council of member states said in an April 11 statement that the sanctions were extended until April 2018 in response "to serious human rights violations in Iran."

The restrictive measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 people and one entity as well as a ban on exports to Iran of equipment for monitoring telecommunications and other gear that "might be used for internal repression."

The measures, which were first put in place in 2011, are unrelated to Iran's nuclear program.

A 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers imposed curbs on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for some sanctions relief.

With reporting by AFP