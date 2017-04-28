Summary

* The six candidates running for president in Iran are holding a live, televised debate on April 28 at 4 p.m. Tehran time (11:30 GMT).

* Iranian President Hassan Rohani is seeking a second four-year term. His two main conservative rivals in the election, cleric Ebrahim Raisi and Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, have criticized his economic policies. (Read profiles of the candidates.)

* The debate, which will focus on socioeconomic issues, is the first of three being held ahead of the May 19 election.

* The second and third debates will be held on May 5 and May 12 and will focus on political issues and the economy, respectively.

*NOTE: Times are stated according to local time in Tehran (GMT/UTC +4 1/2)