Here's a quick glimpse at the six candidates in today's debate. They are the last candidates standing after the Guardians Council reviewed around 1,600 applications -- reportedly including just a couple dozen serious aspirants -- for the ballot.
All six candidates are sitting in a back room awaiting the start of the debate. Nervous?!
Ahead of the May 19 vote, Iran has blocked Instagram live video feature, the semi-official ILNA news agency reports. Iran's hard-line judiciary last week blocked calls on the highly popular messaging app Telegram.
Farzan Sabet, a nuclear security fellow at Stanford University and managing editor of a website, IranPolitik.com, has a look at the three main candidates:
The start of the debate has been delayed by 30 minutes. It will now begin at 4:30 p.m. local time, that's 12 p.m. GMT.
No woman has ever been allowed to run. 137 registered to run in the May vote, all were disqualified, including activist and editor Azam Taleghani.
Read our profile of Taleghani who has already been rejected three times:
The debate’s moderator is well-known TV moderator Morteza Heidari, He also hosted the 2013 debates.