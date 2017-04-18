Iranian Foreign Minister Meets Georgian Officials In Tbilisi

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met in Tbilisi with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, the speaker of parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, and other Georgian officials.

Reports said the talks in the Georgian capital on April 18 focused on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Zarif said after meeting with Georgia's foreign minister that Tehran is seeking ways to construct a transportation corridor linking the Black Sea with Iranian ports on the Persian Gulf.

"Georgia, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia should certainly take part in building such a corridor," Zarif said.

Kvirikashvili said after his meeting with Zarif that he plans to make an official visit to Tehran on April 22.

Zarif arrived in Tbilisi on April 17 after a visit in Turkmenistan.

He was scheduled to leave Tbilisi for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, later on April 18.

