UN Rights Monitor Highlights Political Repression, Executions In Iran

A UN monitor studying human rights in Iran says reformists are under pressure, activists and artists are being jailed, and people are being executed at an "alarming" rate in the tightly controlled country.

The bleak picture presented to the UN Human Rights Council on March 13 comes ahead of a May 19 presidential election in Iran.

"All reports indicate a high level of control over citizens and that democratic space is severely limited," Asma Jahangir, the UN special rapporteur for Iran, told the council in Geneva.

Jahangir did not refer directly to the election, but she noted that three opposition figures who publicly challenged the official results of Iran's 2009 presidential election have been kept under house arrest for nearly six years without being formally charged.

At least 530 people were executed last year and 156 so far this year, Jahangir said.

She said that at least five of those executed in 2016 were younger than 18 at the time of their alleged offense.

With reporting by dpa

